France: 4 killed, nine injured in avalanche in Alps

In France, at least four people have been killed and nine others were injured in an avalanche in Alps yesterday. The incident happened in the middle of the day at the Armancette glacier, at an altitude of around 3,500 meters. French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said, the four caught in the avalanche were skiing in the mountains. The French President Emmnauel Macron said that rescue workers were continuing to search. The Experts said that avalanche activity could increase in coming years because of climate change.