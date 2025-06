Capital goods, infra sector, banking are the hot FPI favourites

Foreign investors pumped more than 13,107 crore rupees into Indian equity markets last week amid easing global geopolitical and trade tensions. According to data from National Securities Depository, net inflows by Foreign Portfolio Investors, or FPIs, have now reached 8,915 crore rupees for the month of June. This follows a positive inflow of 19,860 crore rupees in May, marking the highest monthly inflow into equities so far this calendar year.