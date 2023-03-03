इंडियन आवाज़     03 Mar 2023 02:21:31      انڈین آواز
Fourth edition Gov Games begins in Dubai, BITS Pilani- Dubai campus to vie in the ‘Battle of Cities’

AMN

AMN

With foreign teams competing in the new “Battle of the Cities” category, the fourth edition of Gov games, which is being hosted at Dubai Design District , begins today.

The games will go on till March 5th and will feature several challenges to strengthen team spirit and cooperation. Through a series of physical and mental challenges, Gov Games aims to strengthen team spirit and cooperation among all participating teams. This unique event provides an opportunity for teams from different cities and countries to come together and showcase their skills in a collaborative and supportive environment.

There are 27 cities participating in the ‘Battle of the Cities’ category, which includes PILANI from Rajasthan, India.

The twenty seven cities are Brisbane, Nairobi, London, Leeds, Copenhagen, Frankfurt, Florence, Dublin, Lisbon, Sao Paolo, Bangkok, Al Rifaa, Riyadh, Abu Dhabi, Gdansk, Paris, Marseille, Barcelona, Nashville, Pilani, Tashkent, Ajman, Dubai, Kutna Hora, San Diego and Colorado.

The Indian team from BITS Pilani – Dubai Campus is participating in the ‘ Battle of Cities’ is being captioned by Siddhant singh. ‘ Team City Pilani’ ,includes captain Siddhant Singh with Vice captain Raees Ahmed and other team mates Sanjay Saravanan, Shrivenkatesh SS, Shaurya Gupta, and Dev Dahiya.

In 2018, Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, launched Gov Games, a unique event aimed at promoting teamwork and collaboration through a series of physical and mental challenges. The competition has since become an annual event and is now in its fourth edition.

From March 2-5, Gov Games 2023 will be held in Dubai Design District and will feature the participation of 82 all-male teams and 27 all-female teams in the ‘Government entities’ category, as well as 28 teams in the ‘Communities’ category and 27 international teams in the newly introduced ‘Battle of the Cities’ category. The winning teams from each of the four categories will be announced, with the top team receiving a prize of Dh500,000, second place receiving Dh250,000, and third place receiving Dh150,000. Overall, Gov Games provides a unique opportunity for participants to come together, showcase their skills, and foster a spirit of collaboration and teamwork.

