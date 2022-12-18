Four policemen killed in terrorist attack in Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province

AMN/ WEB DESK

At least four policemen were killed and as many as injured in the terrorist attack on a newly-constructed police station in Pakistan’s volatile Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Sunday. Police said that terrorists were carrying lethal weapons, including hand grenades and rocket launchers. The suspected terrorists fled the scene after a fierce exchange with the police. A heavy police contingent launched a search operation in the area to track down the suspects. No group has claimed responsibility for the attack so far.