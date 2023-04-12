Four persons killed in firing inside Bathinda military station

Defence Minister says, inquiry is underway

AMN / WEB DESK

Four fatalities have been reported in firing inside Bathinda military station in Punjab at around 04:35 this morning. According to PRO, South West Command, Military Station Quick Reaction Teams were activated and the area was cordoned off and sealed. Search operations are in progress. Further details are awaited.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has said that inquiry is undergoing into the firing incident. Mr. Singh was speaking to reporters in New Delhi.