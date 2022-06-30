Four MLAs of Asaduddin Owaisi’s led AIMIM joins RJD in Bihar

AMN

In Bihar, four of five MLAs of Asaduddin Owaisi’s led All India Majlis-e- Ittehad- ul- Muslimeen ( AIMIM) today joined RJD. The four MLAs who joined the RJD are Md Shahnawaz Alam( Jokihat), Md Aznar Nayeemi( Bahadurganj), and Md Izhar Asfi( Kochadhaman), and Syed Ruknuddin Ahmad ( Baisi).

Now only one MLA Akhtarul Iman( Amour, who is the leader of the AIMIM in the Bihar assembly, has remained with Owaisi’s party in Bihar. With this political development, the RJD with 80 MLAs has emerged as the largest party in Bihar Vidhan Sabha, followed by BJP ( 77 MLAs).