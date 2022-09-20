Four-member Indian Women’s team to take part in International Tent Pegging Championship

Harpal Singh Bedi

New Delhi, 19 September : Haryana’s Ritika Dahiya will spearhead four -member Indian Women team’s Challange in the International Tent Pegging Championship to be held in Wadi Rum, Jordan from September 22 to 24.

This will be India’s maiden appearance in the Grand Prix event, which is exclusively conducted for women by the International Tent Pegging Federation.

Other members of the team are Delhi’s Priyanka Bhardwaj and Uttar Pradesh’s Nanda Agrawal. The 21-year-old Khushi Singh (Delhi)has also been included in the Indian squad as the reserve player.

“We are committed to provide equal opportunities to each deserving athlete. With a transparent approach to select the best player to represent India”,said Colonel Jaiveer Singh, Secretary General, Equestrian Federation of India.

EFI had invited interested players from across the country to participate in a week-long coaching camp-cum-selection trials at the Stallion Riding Club in Delhi Cantt. And then based on the order of merit in the camp, these four players have been selected,”

“We are delighted to announce an Indian team in this prestigious championship for the first time. It’s a great opportunity for women players to showcase their skills at the global stage. These are four strong players who have proved their abilities during the selection trials and I’m confident that they will give their best to win the championship. I wish them the best luck,” he added.

The team will be coached by Colonel Satinder Singh Solanki (retd), who has previously guided the Indian team to gold medal triumphs as a coach in multiple international tent pegging events in the countries such as South Africa and Egypt.

The team will leave for Jordan on Tuesday.

Besides hosts Jordan, the championship will also witness participation of top riders from 12 countries including Oman, Russia, UK, Kazakhstan, Norway, South Africa and Pakistan.