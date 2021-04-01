Four killed in a shooting incident in suburban Los Angeles

TIA WEB DESK

Four people including a child were killed in a shooting incident on Wednesday at an office building in suburban Los Angeles. The suspect, wounded in an exchange of gunfire with police was taken into custody. It’s unclear if the suspect suffered a self-inflicted wound or was shot by police.

It marks the third mass shooting in the United States in two weeks, coming after incidents at three Atlanta spas that killed eight people, including six Asian women, and at a Boulder, Colo., supermarket that killed 10.

Orange Police Department Lieutenant Jennifer Amat told reporters that three adults and one child were found shot dead. The violence in the city of Orange southeast of Los Angeles was the nation’s third mass shooting in just over two weeks.

The shooting erupted in a two-story office building that opens onto an inner courtyard ringed by several businesses. The shooting came a little more than two weeks after eight people were shot to death by a gunman who went on a rampage at three Atlanta-area day spas on March 16. Ten people were killed on March 22 when a man opened fire at a supermarket in Boulder, Colorado.