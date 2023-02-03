4 Indian-American lawmakers appointed as members of key US House Committees

FILE

Four Indian-American lawmakers– Raja Krishnamoorthi, Pramila Jayapal, Ami Bera and Ro Khanna– have been appointed as members of key US House Committees, reflecting the growing influence of the community in American politics.

Congressman Krishnamoorthi was appointed on Wednesday, February 1, to serve as Ranking Member on the House Select Committee on Strategic Competition Between the United States and the Chinese Communist Party (CCP).

Another Indian-American Congressman Khanna has also been made a member of this new committee, formed in the 118th Congress by Republican House Speaker Kevin McCarthy for the specific purpose of investigating and developing policy to address the United States’ economic, technological and security competition with the CCP.

Indian-American US Representative Pramila Jayapal has been named Ranking Member of the House Judiciary Committee’s Subcommittee on Immigration Integrity, Security, and Enforcement, making her the first immigrant to serve in a leadership role for the subcommittee.

The Subcommittee on Immigration Integrity, Security, and Enforcement will be chaired by Tom McClintock and has jurisdiction over immigration law and policy, naturalization, border security, refugee admissions, non-border immigration enforcement and other various issues.

While Indian-American Congressman Ami Bera was appointed as a member of the influential US House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence for the 118th Congress. The Intelligence Committee is charged with providing oversight of the nation’s intelligence activities, including the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA), the Office of the Director of National Intelligence (DNI), the National Security Agency (NSA) and military intelligence programmes.

US Congressman Ami Bera also serves on the House Foreign Affairs Committee and the House Science, Space, and Technology Committee.