Four died after drowning in Chambal river near Mandrayal in Rajasthan

AMN

Four people have died and three are missing after drowning in the Chambal river near Mandrayal in Karauli district, Rajasthan. 17 pedestrian pilgrims from Shivpuri area of Madhya Pradesh were going to visit the Kailadevi temple. They were washed away while crossing the river. Ten people have been rescued. Relief and rescue work is on. District Collector Ankit Kumar Singh and SP Narayan Tongas have reached the spot. Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot have expressed grief over the incident.