PM Modi undertakes aerial survey of cyclone affected areas in Odisha and West Bengal

GST council to exempt import of relief items till 31st August
Centre approves substantial hike in salary of National Health Mission employees in J&K
Azerbaijan accuses Armenia’s Army of firing on border
FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     30 May 2021 09:31:38      انڈین آواز

Fortis Hospital administers first ‘antibody cocktail’ to a Covid patient

Leave a comment
Published On: By

HEALTH DESK

Fortis Hospital today administered the ‘antibody cocktail’ therapy to a 72-year-old COVID positive patient at their hospital in Mohali. The patient is a diabetic with chronic kidney disease (which is being conservatively) and tested positive for COVID-19 two days ago. He was administered one dose of the cocktail intravenously. The patient is reportedly stable post infusion.

The ‘anti-body cocktail therapy’ is for those above the age of 65, who are isolating at home, have an SpO2 of 93, require no oxygen support but are at risk of developing a severe form of the infection on account of their co-morbidities such as obesity, diabetes, liver disease, heart ailments, chronic lung disease. It can also be administered to those suffering from an immunocompromising condition or those with weakened immunity on account of immune suppressive treatment.

Dr. Zafar Ahmed, Senior Consultant, Critical Care, Pulmonology and Chest and Sleep Medicine, Fortis Hospital Mohali said“Like antibodies, which are proteins generated by the body to fight disease, monoclonal antibodies are ‘artificially created in the lab’. In this cocktail, Casirivimab and Imdevimab are monoclonal antibodies that specifically block the spike protein of SARS-CoV-2, thereby preventing the coronavirus attachment and entry into human cells. 600 grams of each are mixed forming the cocktail. This is another very important step that has been taken by the medical community to effectively combat the pandemic and help people recover faster.”

Yesterday, Fortis Healthcare announced that two doses of Roche India’s Antibody Cocktail (Casirivimab and Imdevimab) distributed by Cipla Ltd. is available for administration to patients with mild and moderate COVID-19 infection. Launched on May 24, 2021 in India by Roche India, the Antibody Cocktail has received Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) from the Central Drugs Standards Control Organization (CDSCO).

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

SPORTS

Boxing: Mary Kom, Panghal and 5 others Indians to fight for gold at Asian Championships

Harpal Singh BediNew Delhi, 29 May Campaigner Mary Kom , defending champion Amit Panghal and five other Indian ...

Boxing :Amit Panghal, Shiv Thapa in finals, Vikas Krishan ,Varinder fail in semis

Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi Defending champion Amit Panghal and Olympian Shiv Thapa chalked out impressiv ...

Boxing: Mary Kom, Sakshi in Finals, Simranjit, Monika ,Jasmine lose in semis

Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi Veteran Mary Kom and seasoned campaigner Sakshi chalked out hard fought wins ...

خبرنامہ

کیا مسلم اکثریتی خوبصورت جزیرہ ”لکشدیپ“ نشانہ پر ہے؟

ڈاکٹر محمد نجیب قاسمی سنبھلی لکشدیپ بحیرہ عرب میں واقع 36 ج ...

لکشدیپ میں بی جے پی زہریلے بیج بورہی ہے۔ آئی یو ایم ایل

نئی دہلی۔ (پریس ریلیز)۔ انڈین یونین مسلم لیگ کے قومی آرگنائزن ...

تاشقند میں مرزا غالب پر ایک پر وقار تقریب

  ازبک زبان میں "منتخب غزلیات غالب" کی  رسم اجرا رپورٹ پروف ...

TECH AWAAZ

WhatsApp’s new privacy policy violates Indian IT rules: Govt tells Delhi HC

FILE PHOTO AMN Government of India told Delhi High Court that it views the new privacy policy of WhatsAp ...

Abu Dhabi Digital signs partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Enterprise

WEB DESK The Abu Dhabi Digital Authority (ADDA)has signed a partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Ente ...

Indian Army develops messaging application ‘Secure Application for Internet’

file phot AMN Indian Army has developed a simple messaging application named the Secure Application for ...

MARQUEE

It is time to relish ‘Sadabahar’ mango

It is time to relish ‘Sadabahar’ mango

By Andalib Akhter A farmer from Kota, Rajasthan has developed an innovative mango variety called ‘Sadabah ...

Indian Army Closes Down Military Farms

Indian Army Closes Down Military Farms

WEB DESK After 132 years of glorious service to the nation, curtains were drawn on Military Farms. These Fa ...

MEDIA

Govt approves financial aid to 67 families of journalists who died due to Covid-19

Each family to get Rs 5 lakhs under Journalist Welfare Scheme of I&B Ministry Staff Reporter / NEW ...

India loses 200 journalists to Covid-19

WEB DESK India has overtaken Brazil in the number of journalists died of Covid-19, the Press Emblem campaig ...

@Powered By: Logicsart

The Indian Awaaz