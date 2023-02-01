इंडियन आवाज़     02 Feb 2023 01:34:59      انڈین آواز
Former wrestler Babita Phogat joins Oversight Committee panel formed to probe allegations against WFI

AMN/ WEB DESK

Former wrestler Babita Phogat has joined the Oversight Committee panel formed to probe allegations against the Wrestling Federation of India, WFI. She has been added to the panel of the Oversight Committee formed by the Sports Ministry to undertake the day-to-day administration of the WFI.

The Oversight Committee is also conducting an enquiry into the allegations of sexual misconduct, harassment, intimidation, financial irregularities and administrative lapses of the WFI.

Babita Phogat has become the 6th member of the Oversight Committee, which is being headed by Khel Ratna Awardee MC Mary Kom.

