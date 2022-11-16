FreeCurrencyRates.com

Former US President Donald Trump launches his 2024 presidential campaign

Published On:

WEB DESK

Former US President Donald Trump has launched his 2024 presidential campaign. He filed papers with the Federal Election Commission in which he declared himself a candidate for the presidency and established a new campaign committee.

The announcement comes just a week after Republicans lost key midterm elections, prompting some members in the party to blame Mr Trump.

By launching his campaign, Mr Trump has rejected the counsel of current and former advisers who had cautioned him against declaring himself a candidate for president so soon after a defeat for his party.

