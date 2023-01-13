Former US attorney general Merrick Garland named special counsel in Biden document probe

AMN/ WEB DESK

United States Attorney General Merrick Garland has appointed a special counsel to take over the investigation into the Obama-era classified documents found at President Joe Biden’s home and former private office. The special counsel is Robert Hur, who was nominated to be US attorney in Maryland by then-President Donald Trump in 2017 and served in the role until his resignation in 2021.

Hur had most recently been working in private practice in Washington, DC. The appointment marks a unique moment in American history with special counsels investigating the current president and his immediate predecessor at the same time.

The appointment comes hours after the White House counsel’s office said in a statement that US President Biden’s aides located documents with classified markings at two locations inside his home at Wilmington in Delaware.

Speaking to reporters yesterday, the US President said, the documents were in a locked garage and that he was cooperating fully with the Department of Justice.