Former Union Minister Dilip Ray sentenced to 3 year imprisonment in coal scam case

WEB DESK

A special CBI court today sentenced former Union minister Dilip Ray to 3-yr imprisonment in a coal scam case pertaining to alleged irregularities in allocation of a Jharkhand coal block in 1999.

Special Judge Bharat Parashar also awarded three-year jail term each to two senior officials of the Ministry of Coal at that time, Pradip Kumar Banerjee and Nitya Nand Gautam, and Castron Technologies Ltd’s (CTL) director Mahendra Kumar Agarwalla. The court also imposed a fine of Rs 10 lakh on each on them. The court has further imposed a fine of Rs 60 lakh on CTL.