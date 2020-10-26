France recalls ambassador to Turkey after Erdoğan questions Macron’s mental state
Mann Ki Baat: PM calls upon youth to bring in innovations in indigenous sports
Country’s COVID-19 recovery rate reaches 90 per cent
Samsung chairman Lee Kun-hee dies at 78
India wants to end border tension with China peacefully: Rajnath
Former Union Minister Dilip Ray sentenced to 3 year imprisonment in coal scam case

A special CBI court today sentenced former Union minister Dilip Ray to 3-yr imprisonment in a coal scam case pertaining to alleged irregularities in allocation of a Jharkhand coal block in 1999.

Special Judge Bharat Parashar also awarded three-year jail term each to two senior officials of the Ministry of Coal at that time, Pradip Kumar Banerjee and Nitya Nand Gautam, and Castron Technologies Ltd’s (CTL) director Mahendra Kumar Agarwalla. The court also imposed a fine of Rs 10 lakh on each on them. The court has further imposed a fine of Rs 60 lakh on CTL.

SAI approves coaching camp for Table Tennis; TTFI to conduct camp in Sonepat

AMN The Sports Authority of India has approved the national coaching camp for Table Tennis. The camp will c ...

IPL: Kolkata Knight Riders beat Delhi capitals by 59 runs

AMN In IPL Cricket, Kolkata Knight Riders beat Delhi Capitals at Abu Dhabi. Spinner Varun Chakravarthy pick ...

ملک میں ہی بنائی گئی اشیاءاور سامان کو ترجیح دیں: ‘وزیراعظم کے ’من کی بات

ویب ڈیسکوزیراعظم نریندر مودی نے عوام پر زور دیا ہے کہ وہ تہوا ...

آسام میں این آرسی سے مسلمانوں کو نکال باہر کرنے کانیا حربہ

اسٹیٹ کوآرڈینیٹرکے متنازعہ نوٹیفیکیشن کے خلاف سپریم کورٹ می ...

ایردوآن کے بیان کے جواب میں فرانس نے ترکی سے اپنا سفیر واپس بلا لیا

WEB DESK ترک صدر رجب طیب ایردوآن کی طرف سے فرانسیسی صدر کو تنقی ...

Covid 19 induces scientists to work for Fastest Innovations for Survival

From Touchless Soap & Water Dispenser, Mechanical Ventilator to Pioneering E-classroom Software or Low-cos ...

Digital tech companies have responsibility to abide by govt rules: India

WEB DESK India has said it remains open and continues to welcome FDI in the country including in the area o ...

Chaitanya Venkateswaran becomes British High Commissioner for a day

WEB DESK On the International Day for Girls today, an 18-year-old woman from NEW DELHI became the British ...

Andaman and Nicobar: Various tourism activities restart

AMN Various tourism activities will restart today after a gap of six months in Andaman and Nicobar Islands. ...

I&B Ministry asks TV channels not to malign or slander individuals, groups

The police named Republic TV, Fakt Marathi and Box Cinema in the matter. Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh h ...

TRP SCAM:’People are Paid to watch Republic TV’, 3 Channels in Dock, says Mumbai Police

Republic TV Among 3 Channels Being Probed For TRP Manipulation WEB DESK / AGENCIES Mumbai Police ...

