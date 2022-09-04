FreeCurrencyRates.com

Former Tata Sons chairman Cyrus Mistry dies in road accident near Mumbai

Cyrus Mistry was returning from Ahmedabad to Mumbai in his Mercedes that crashed on a divider at Palghar in Maharashtra. Police said two persons, including Mistry, died in the car crash.

Former Tata Sons chairman Cyrus Mistry died in a road accident in Maharashtra’s Palghar on Sunday. Mistry was returning to Mumbai from Ahmedabad in his Mercedes that crashed on a divider according tpo police. Mistry was aged 54 years.

Police said besides Mistry, three other persons were there in the fateful car – renowned Mumbai gynaecologist Dr Anahita Pandole, her husband Darius Pandole and his brother Jehangir Pandole.

They had visited the Iranshah Atash Behram at Udvada in the morning. Dr Pandole is believed to have been behind the wheel. Jehangir Pandole also died in the accident that took place on a bridge on the Surya river.

Dr Pandole and Darius Pundole are undergoing treatment at a hospital at Vapi where they are reported to be out of danger.

“The accident took place around 3.15pm, when Mistry was travelling to Mumbai from Ahmedabad.”
agency quoted a police officer as saying.

