11 Aug 2022

Former Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa who fled homeland leaves Singapore

WEB DESK
Former Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, who last month fled anti-government protests in his country, has left Singapore, immigration authorities there said Thursday.

A one-sentence announcement on the website of the Immigration & Checkpoints Authority did not provide his destination, but officials in Thailand on Wednesday said they had been asked by the Sri Lankan government to allow him entry, and that he would be permitted to stay temporarily.

Thai Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha said he was aware of Rajapaksa’s intended visit and that it was allowed for humanitarian reasons because the former president was seeking asylum in a third country. He did not elaborate.

Thai Foreign Ministry spokesperson Tanee Sangrat said Wednesday that Rajapaksa’s “stay is temporary in nature with the aim of onward travel. No political asylum has been sought.” He declined to say Thursday whether the former president had arrived in Thailand.

