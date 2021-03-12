India objects to debate on its Agri reforms in British Parliament
Fuel price hike mars proceedings of Parliament for 2nd consecutive day
Uttarakhand: BJP legislative party to meet in Dehradun to elect new CM
Remarks Misreported, Never Asked Rapist to Marry Survivor: CJI Bobde Clarifies
FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     12 Mar 2021 03:11:20      انڈین آواز

Former sex workers share their stories at an event to celebrate Women’s Week

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN / Thane

Several former sex workers, who were forced into sex trade but have now managed to break free and work towards a free life of their choice shared their stories at an event “Ek Meri Bhi Kahani” here.

The event was organised by an NGO Shree Sai Seva Sanstha in Bhiwandi to Observe International Women’s Week.

Most of them are victims of sex trafficking deceived by external agents for work or sold by own parents. All these women have been supported and provided with an alternative livelihood by Shree Sai Seva Santha.

Shree Sai Seva Sanstha is an NGO based in Hanuman Tekdi, a red light area in Bhiwandi which works towards providing a better life to the sex workers and their children.

The dignitaries at the event included Mr. Punyarthi from the Social Welfare department of Bhiwandi Municipal corporation, Ms. Pallavi and Ms. Rohini from the child protection office and a delegation from Matru Seva Foundation, an NGO focusing on holistic development of society. Matru Seva Foundation also spoke about the issue of drug addiction among sex workers with the attendees.

After the pandemic wreaked havoc across sectors, sex workers were left without any source of income as they could not continue the work due to the risk of covid transmission. Shree Sai Seva Sanstha saw this as an opportunity to help these women who wanted to leave sex trade and choose an alternative livelihood.

During this time, they also did a survey among 30% of the sex workers in Bhiwandi and published a report which showed that over 87% of the sex workers wanted to opt-out. In this event, 35 women discussed how they always had wanted an opportunity to leave sex trade and Dr. Swati Singh (Khan), founder of Shree Sai Seva Sanstha gave them this opportunity.

“No one should suffer in pain and that is my objective- to bring out my fellow sisters trapped in the cruel world of sex trade. We have organised this event to bring together a group of the former sex workers who had the courage to take steps to change their lives and will now be changemakers among other active sex workers. I am just an enabler to help my sisters reach their dreams. I am creating this platform so that more and more women trapped in sex trade find the courage to opt-out. This is a great start for us, and we will continue to this journey together till we reach every women trapped in sex trade. We also plan to engage with community members and the government to bring a holistic plan for providing alternative livelihood. We are hopeful that all stakeholders support us in this endeavour,” said Dr. Singh.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

SPORTS

Golf; Jahanvi leads the field younger sister Hitaashee, is her close rival in 5th leg of Hero WPGT

Harpal Singh Bedi Gurugram, 11 March : Jahanvi Bakshi carded shot 3-under 69 in her second round and with a ...

Boxing; Vijender to feature on pay per view for the first time

Harpal Singh Bedi    New Delhi,  11 March : Indian boxing's poster boy Vijender Singh  is ...

خبرنامہ

وزیراعظم نے بھارت کو بنگلہ دیش سے ملانے والے میتری سیتو کا افتتاح کیا

وزیر اعظم نریندرمودی نے ویڈیو کانفرنسنگ کے ذریعے بھارت اور ...

وزیراعظم نریندر مودی نے گیارہ جلدوں پر مشتمل، شریمد بھاگوت گیتا نسخے کا اجرا کیا

WEB DESK وزیراعظم نریندرمودی نے آج نئی دلی کے لوک کلیان مارگ پر ...

ہندوستان کو’آتم نربھر بھارت‘ نہیں بلکہ غیر ملکی سرمایہ کی ضرورت ہے

مہیر شرما گزشتہ ایک سال کے دوران اگر کسی بات نے گھریلو اور غ ...

TECH AWAAZ

Abu Dhabi Digital signs partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Enterprise

WEB DESK The Abu Dhabi Digital Authority (ADDA)has signed a partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Ente ...

Indian Army develops messaging application ‘Secure Application for Internet’

file phot AMN Indian Army has developed a simple messaging application named the Secure Application for ...

MARQUEE

Bangalore and Shimla ‘Most liveable’ cities in India

Bangalore and Shimla ‘Most liveable’ cities in India

'Ease of Living Index' released Our Correspondent / NEW DELHI Bangalore has emerged as the top perfo ...

Dubai online International Dance Festival receives overwhelming response

Dubai online International Dance Festival receives overwhelming response

By Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi The month long inaugural online Dance festival ‘Bhaktimay Rouhani Majlis ...

MEDIA

Jaideep Bhatnagar takes over as Principal DG, PIB

Staff Reporter Mr. Jaideep Bhatnagar, an Officer of the Indian Information Service of 1986 Batch today took ...

Former president of INS and Chairman of UNI Tuhin Kanti Ghosh is dead

WEB DESK Former president of the Indian Newspaper Society (1987-88) and Chairman of UNI (1984-86), Tuhin Ka ...

@Powered By: Logicsart

The Indian Awaaz