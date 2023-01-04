Former RAW chief A.S. Dulat joins Rahul Gandhi’s Bharta Jodo Yatra

AMN

Former Research and Analysis Wing (R&AW) secretary Amarjit Singh Dulat walked with Congress MP Rahul Gandhi during Bharat Jodo Yatra in Delhi. The nationwide foot march resumed after a 9-day break on Tuesday, and entered Uttar Pradesh from Delhi.

Sharing a picture of AS Dulat and Rahul Gandhi walking hand-in-hand, Congress tweeted, “Former Special Director of the Indian Intelligence Bureau & former Secretary of Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) Shri A.S. Dulat joins Shri @RahulGandhi during the #BharatJodoYatra. A.S. Dulat also served as an advisor on J&K in the Vajpayee government after his retirement.”