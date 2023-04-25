Former Punjab CM Parkash Singh Badal passes away

Cremation at Badal village in Muktsar on Thursday, Leaders across the party condole demise of Badal

Former Punjab Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal passed away on Tuesday at a private hospital in Mohali. He was 95.

Badal was hospitalised for the past few days and was suffering from breathing problem.

Badal is survived by son and SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal and daughter Parneet Kaur, who is married to former cabinet minister Adeish Partap Singh Kairon.

His wife Surinder Kaur Badal died due to cancer in May 2011.

Media bulletin from Fortis Hospital said: “S Parkash Singh Badal, Former Chief Minister of Punjab, was admitted at Fortis Hospital Mohali on 16th April 2023 with acute exacerbation of bronchial asthma. He was shifted to the medical ICU on 18th April as his respiratory condition worsened. He had been on NIV and HFNC support along with medical management. He was being managed under Prof (Dr) Digambar Behera along with the Pulmonology and critical care team supported by Cardiology. Despite appropriate medical management S Parkash Singh Badal succumbed to his illness. Fortis Hospital Mohali deeply condoles the death of S Parkash Singh Badal.”

Badal’s mortal remains will be placed at SAD head office in Chandigarh from 10 am to 12 noon on Wednesday. Thereafter, the mortal remains will be taken to Badal village in Muktsar district.

The cremation will take place at Badal village on Thursday.

Badal was the oldest candidate in the electoral fray in the country in the state elections in 2022, but lost to AAP’s first timer Gurmeet Singh Khudian, son of late MP Jagdev Singh Khudian. This was Badal’s 13th Assembly election. After election results, Badal was hardly politically active in the area. Though he had started his thanksgiving tour in Lambi, it too was cancelled midway. Thereafter, he either spent time at his residences at Badal village and Chandigarh farmhouse at Balasar village in Haryana.

Extremely saddened by the passing away of Shri Parkash Singh Badal Ji. He was a colossal figure of Indian politics, and a remarkable statesman who contributed greatly to our nation. He worked tirelessly for the progress of Punjab and anchored the state through critical times. pic.twitter.com/scx2K7KMCq — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 25, 2023

Badal had created many records. He was the youngest sarpanch when got elected from Badal village in 1952. Besides, he became the youngest CM of the state in 1970. Further, he became the oldest CM in 2012. He has also the record of becoming the CM for five times from 1970-71, 1977-80, 1997-2002, 2007-12 and 2012-17. Besides, he has remained member of Lok Sabha once, served as Union Agriculture Minister for a short stint as well.

In his over 75-year political journey, Badal has lost just two Assembly elections. First, to Harcharan Singh Brar from Gidderbaha in 1967 by 11,396 votes and thereafter in 2022 to Gurmet Singh Khudian from Lambi in 2022.

He won the first Assembly election before the reorganisation of the state from Malout in 1957 on the ticket of Indian National Congress (INC). He won Assembly election five times in a row from Gidderbaha in 1969, 1972, 1977, 1980 and 1985. Thereafter, he switched to Lambi and has won five times in a row in 1997, 2002, 2007, 2012 and 2017.

Badal did not contest just two Assembly elections in his political career, once in 1962 and thereafter in 1992 when the SAD had boycotted it.

Leaders across party lines mourn demise of Parkash Singh Badal

President Murmu, PM Modi, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann and leaders across party lines condole demise of SAD patriarch Parkash Singh Badal. SAD patron and former Punjab CM Parkash Singh Badal passed away on Tuesday at a private hospital in Mohali.

President Droupadi Murmu expressed her grief over SAD leader’s demise calling him tallest political stalwarts since independence. “Shri Parkash Singh Badal was one of the tallest political stalwarts since independence. Though his exemplary career in public service was largely confined to Punjab, he was respected across the country. His demise leaves a void. My heartfelt condolences to his family and admirers,” President wrote.

PM Narendra Modi also expressed his condolences calling Badal a colossal figure of Indian politics. “Extremely saddened by the passing away of Shri Parkash Singh Badal Ji. He was a colossal figure of Indian politics, and a remarkable statesman who contributed greatly to our nation. He worked tirelessly for the progress of Punjab and anchored the state through critical times,” PM wrote on Twitter.

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann took to Twitter expressing his dismay over former state CM’s demise.

Defence minister Rajnath Singh called Badal son of soil who remained connected to his roots. Badal was hospitalised for the past few days.

Former Punjab CM Capt Amarinder Singh also expressed grief calling him a leader who was respected by everyone across party lines. “Deeply saddened over the demise of S. Parkash Singh Badal. My profound condolences to @officeofssbadal and the entire family. Badal Sahab was respected by everyone cutting across party lines. May Waheguru ji grant peace to the departed soul,” he writes.