Former Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh joins BJP

Former Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh Monday joined the BJP. His party Punjab Lok Congress has also been merged with the BJP. Mr. Singh joined the Party in the presence of senior BJP leaders and Union Ministers Narendra Singh Tomar and Kiren Rijiju. Along with Captain Amarinder Singh, former Lok Sabha MP Amrik Singh Aliwal, and former Punjab Assembly Speaker Ajaib Singh Bhatti also joined the BJP.

Later talking to reporters, BJP leader and Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar said, with the induction of Captain Amarinder Singh into the BJP, the Party base in Punjab will be strengthened and it also demonstrates that Mr. Singh wants peace and law and order to prevail in the State.

BJP leader and Union Minister Kiren Rijiju said, Captain Amarinder Singh has always kept the nation above all.

Captain Amarinder Singh thanked Prime Minister, Union Home Minister, and BJP National President for inducting him and others into the Party. He said, the decision to merge the party was taken keeping in mind the interest of Punjab.

