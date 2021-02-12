Former president of INS and Chairman of UNI Tuhin Kanti Ghosh is dead

WEB DESK

Former president of the Indian Newspaper Society (1987-88) and Chairman of UNI (1984-86), Tuhin Kanti Ghosh, passed away at his south Calcutta home on Wednesday. He was 73.

Well known in print media circles, he had taken an active role in joining the Indian media to oppose the Rajiv Gandhi government’s draconian laws that attempted to curb Press freedom (The government was later forced to withdraw the law).

Ghosh, who was also Chairman, Regional Committee of the IENS Eastern Region in the early 1980s, had been groomed under the watchful eyes of his grandfather, the family patriarch Tushar Kanti, who headed the publishing house that brought out the local dailies, Amrita Bazar Patrika and Jugantar.

Beyond the newspaper world, Tuhin Kanti was known for his musical skills and love of sports. He was an outdoor man, having grown up in Allahabad, and loved to be in the wild whenever he found time. He even became a conservationist later, as if in homage to his boyhood idol, Jim Corbett.

Tuhin Kanti, who passed the bar exam with a First Class, might have practised as an advocate with Allahabad High Court had he not opted for the family’s media business, taking over as Editor after the death of his grandfather.

He leaves behind his wife Subarna and daughters Labonita and Anandita,sisters Rita and Ronita and brother Tamal and relatives and friends to mourn his loss.He was also a Member of the Press Council of India.