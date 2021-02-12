Netherlands hit by ‘first major snowstorm in decade’
Relief & rescue work underway in full swing in flood-hit areas of Uttarakhand
PM Modi assures, govt approaching the issue of farm laws with an open mind
Uttarakhand Glacial Burst: Leaders around world offer condolences to families of victims
US sanctions will not be lifted for talks: US Prez Biden
FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     12 Feb 2021 09:45:45      انڈین آواز

Former president of INS and Chairman of UNI Tuhin Kanti Ghosh is dead

Leave a comment
Published On: By

WEB DESK

Former president of the Indian Newspaper Society (1987-88) and Chairman of UNI (1984-86), Tuhin Kanti Ghosh, passed away at his south Calcutta home on Wednesday. He was 73.

Well known in print media circles, he had taken an active role in joining the Indian media to oppose the Rajiv Gandhi government’s draconian laws that attempted to curb Press freedom (The government was later forced to withdraw the law).

Ghosh, who was also Chairman, Regional Committee of the IENS Eastern Region in the early 1980s, had been groomed under the watchful eyes of his grandfather, the family patriarch Tushar Kanti, who headed the publishing house that brought out the local dailies, Amrita Bazar Patrika and Jugantar.

Beyond the newspaper world, Tuhin Kanti was known for his musical skills and love of sports. He was an outdoor man, having grown up in Allahabad, and loved to be in the wild whenever he found time. He even became a conservationist later, as if in homage to his boyhood idol, Jim Corbett.

Tuhin Kanti, who passed the bar exam with a First Class, might have practised as an advocate with Allahabad High Court had he not opted for the family’s media business, taking over as Editor after the death of his grandfather.

He leaves behind his wife Subarna and daughters Labonita and Anandita,sisters Rita and Ronita and brother Tamal and relatives and friends to mourn his loss.He was also a Member of the Press Council of India.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

SPORTS

Golf Women: Seher leads by 3 as amateur Avani, Amandeep chase her in Hero WPGT

AMN / Mumbai Seher Atwal overcame a double bogey on the back nine to maintain her dominance at the third le ...

Hockey: Strong defence is key to success in big tournaments, feels Surender Kumar

Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi Ace defender Surender Kumar feels that a strong defence is a key to success f ...

خبرنامہ

بھارت میں تیار کردہ دو ویکسین کفایتی ہیں اور مزید چار ویکسین تیاری کے مرحلے میں ہیں: وزیر اعظم

وزیر اعظم نریندر مودی نے کہا ہے کہ بھارت اِس مہینے کی 16تاریخ ...

نوجوانوں کی ذمہ داری ہے کہ وہ مستقبل کے بھارت کی قیادت کریں: وزیر اعظم نریندر مودی

وزیر اعظم نریندر مودی نے کہا ہے کہ نئی قومی تعلیمی پالیسی میں ...

سپریم کورٹ کی تین نئے زرعی قوانین کے عمل درآمد پر مزید احکامات جاری ہونے تک روک

سپریم کورٹ نے تین زرعی قوانین کے عمل درآمد پر روک لگا دی ہے ۔ ...

TECH AWAAZ

Abu Dhabi Digital signs partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Enterprise

WEB DESK The Abu Dhabi Digital Authority (ADDA)has signed a partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Ente ...

Indian Army develops messaging application ‘Secure Application for Internet’

file phot AMN Indian Army has developed a simple messaging application named the Secure Application for ...

MARQUEE

Dubai online International Dance Festival receives overwhelming response

Dubai online International Dance Festival receives overwhelming response

By Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi The month long inaugural online Dance festival ‘Bhaktimay Rouhani Majlis ...

Rashtrapati Bhavan Museum Complex to re-open from January 5

Rashtrapati Bhavan Museum Complex to re-open from January 5

WEB DESK Rashtrapati Bhavan Museum Complex, which was closed for public viewing due to COVID-19 since 13th ...

MEDIA

Former president of INS and Chairman of UNI Tuhin Kanti Ghosh is dead

WEB DESK Former president of the Indian Newspaper Society (1987-88) and Chairman of UNI (1984-86), Tuhin Ka ...

EGI, PCI condemn raids at premises of NewsClick portal, promoters

WEB DESK Editors Guild of India, the Press Club of India and other media bodies have expressed deep concern ...

@Powered By: Logicsart

Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!