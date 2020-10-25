Former Patan Lok Sabha MP, Musician Mahesh Kanodia passes away

AMN / Gandhinagar

Renowned Gujarati musician and singer and former Lok Sabha member from Patan Mahesh Kanodia passed away today after prolong illness.

Maheshbhai was suffering from paralysis in recent years.

Mahesh Kumar Kanodia was a member of the 10th, 11th, 12th and 14th Lok Sabha of India. He was representing the Patan constituency of Gujarat and is a member of the Bharatiya Janata Party. His contribution in Gujarati Cinema has spread for around four decades. He could sing in 32 singer’s voice including female voices.

Maheshbhai was awarded for Best Music for the films Jigar and Ami, Tanariri, Jog Sanjog, Laju Lakhan, for best film Jog Sanjog, and for best playback singer for Akhand Chudlo. Through Maheshkumar and Party, he had done thousands of stage shows.

Maheshbhai will be cremated in Gandhinagar.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his grief over Kanodia’s death.

“Extremely saddened by the demise of Mahesh Kanodia Ji. He was a versatile, talented singer who was well-received by the masses. Even as a politician, he remained dedicated to the empowerment of the poor and the backward. I spoke to Hitu Kanodia and expressed condolences to his family,” the PM said in a tweet in Hindi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Hitu Kanodia, son of Maheshbhai’s younger brother Naresh Kanodia over telephone and conveyed his condolences to him.

Kanodia was born at Kanoda village of Mehsana district on January 27, 1937. As a singer, he took part in thousands of stage performances across the world from a very young age.