इंडियन आवाज़     05 Feb 2023 01:18:25
Former Pakistan President Pervez Musharraf passes away at 79

Published On: By

Musharraf was born on August 11, 1943 in Delhi, British India.

AMN / WEB DESK

Former president General (retd) Pervez Musharraf passed away in a Dubai hospital at the age of 79 after a prolonged illness, his family confirmed on Sunday. 

The former military ruler was undergoing treatment for amyloidosis at American Hospital Dubai.

Last year, reports circulated of Musharraf’s death but they were rubbished by the APML, which was the political party established by the former president.

The party had refuted the news related to him being in critical condition or on a ventilator. It added that Musharraf was being treated for amyloidosis at his home and his condition was stable.

Musharraf was born on August 11, 1943 in Delhi, British India. He got his commission from the Pakistan Military Academy Kakul on April 19, 1961.Upon getting his commission, the former dictator joined the special services group.The military ruler also took part in the 1965 and 1971 wars. He was promoted to the rank of general in 1998 and took over as the chief of army staff (COAS) a post he held till 2007. A year later on October 12, 1999, Gen (retd) Musharraf usurped power in a coup d’etat.Musharraf remained the longest-serving president of Pakistan as he took over the country’s reins. He was elected as the president through a referendum in 2002 and remained in office till 2008.During his tenure, the military leader accepted the US proposal for Pakistan to become a frontline ally after the 9/11 incident.Later in 2004, he was elected as a president in uniform for five year via 17th Amendment in the Constitution of Pakistan.Musharraf is also known for the anti-constitutional measures he took to depose the judges of Supreme Court in November 2007, which marked the beginning of Lawyers’ Movement — also known as the Movement for the Restoration of Judiciary.Following a movement led by the political parties, Musharraf resigned as the president on August 18, 2008.

