Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan injured in firing at rally in eastern Punjab province

WEB DESK

Former Pakistan Prime Minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan was injured in a firing during his rally in eastern Punjab province. Multiple local news channels reported that the Cricketer turned Politician sustained bullet injuries on his leg during the attack. He was rushed to a hospital and he is safe now.

The former Pakistan Prime Minister is leading an anti-government long march towards Islamabad.

Unidentified assailants opened fire on a truck carrying the former Pakistan Prime Minister during his rally in the Wazirabad district. Imran Khan was traveling in a large convoy of trucks and cars heading towards the capital, Islamabad, as part of his campaign aimed at forcing the government to hold early elections.

Imran Khan was ousted in a no-confidence vote in Parliament in April this year. He has alleged that his ouster was a conspiracy engineered by his successor, Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif, that the new premier has denied.