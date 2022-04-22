Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan again praises India’s foreign policy over importing oil from Russia

AMN/ WEB DESK

Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan once again praised India’s foreign policy over importing oil from Russia, saying that New Delhi’s decision is for the betterment of its people.

Speaking at a rally in Lahore, yesterday, Mr. Khan said that India, which is a strategic partner to the United States, is importing oil from Russia, saying that its decisions are based on the betterment of Indian people. But Pakistan’s foreign policy is for the betterment of other people. Earlier in March Imran Khan has lauded the foreign policy of India and said it is independent and for the betterment of Indian people.