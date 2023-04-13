Former MP Atiq Ahmad, accused in Umesh Pal murder case to be produced before court in Prayagraj

AMN

Former MP Atiq Ahmad, accused in the murder of lawyer Umesh Pal will be produced today before an MP/MLA court in Prayagraj district of Uttar Pradesh today.

He was brought to Prayagraj yesterday evening amidst high security from Sabarmati jail in Gujarat. Atiq, his sons, and his cousin are accused in the Umesh Pal murder case.

Uttar Pradesh Police had filed a fresh FIR in the Umesh Pal murder case against 13 people two days back including Atiq Ahmed, his son Ali Ahmed, cousin Aslam and 10 others in different sections of IPC including 307 and 120 B. Meanwhile, enforcement directorate officials conducted raids on the associates of Atiq Ahmed yesterday in Prayagraj.

Atiq has already been convicted in the 2006 kidnapping case of Umesh Pal. Umesh Pal was an eye witness in the Raju Pal murder case and he was brutely murdered in broad daylight in Prayagraj in February month this year.