Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin convicted of murdering George Floyd in USA

AMN/ WEB DESK
In the USA, Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin has been convicted of murdering George Floyd. Last year, the death of 46-year-old Floyd had prompted protests against racism and police brutality in many US cities and other countries. A 12-member jury found 45-year-old Chauvin, guilty of all three charges of second-degree murder, third-degree murder and manslaughter. Chauvin may be jailed up to 40 years.
The verdict is being seen as a milestone in the racial history of the United States. President Joe Biden said that this can be a giant step forward in the march towards justice in America. Speaking at a news conference, George Floyd’s brother Philonise said that they are able to breathe again after the verdict, but the fight for justice was not over.
On May 25, 2020, in a confrontation captured on video, Chauvin was seen pushing his knee into the neck of handcuffed Floyd for more than nine minutes. Chauvin and three fellow officers were attempting to arrest Floyd, accused of using a fake 20 dollar note at a grocery store.