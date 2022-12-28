Former Maharashtra Minister Anil Deshmukh walks out of Jail

Anil Deshmukh was given bail by the Bombay High Court on December 12, but the judge put a freeze on the order for 10 days as the CBI sought time to challenge it in the Supreme Court.

AMN / MUMBAI

Former Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh on Wednesday was released on bail from Mumbai’s Arthur Road prison around 5 pm.

Following his release from jail, the 73-year-old Nationalist Congress Party leader said, “I have full faith in the judiciary….the high court has observed that I was implicated in a false case.”

A day earlier, the Bombay High Court had refused to stay its order granting him bail in a corruption case registered by the Central Bureau of Investigation.