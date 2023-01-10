FreeCurrencyRates.com

10 Jan 2023

Former Iranian president’s daughter sentenced to 5 years in prison

Former Iranian president Akbar Hashemi Rafsanjani’s daughter Faezeh Hashemi, a known Iranian activist, has been sentenced to five years in prison, her lawyer said on Tuesday.

State-aligned news agency ISNA said, Hashemi was indicted last year by Tehran’s public prosecutor on charges of propaganda against the system.

Iran has detained a number of high-profile activists in recent months, including writer and poet Mona Borzouei, singer Shervin Hajipour and Iranian football player Hossein Mahini, as anti-government protests rocked the country. The executions on Saturday of two young men in Iran, one a Karate champion, the other a volunteer children’s coach, in connection with the nationwide protests, sparked outrage around the world.

The total number of people now known to have been executed in connection with the protests, sparked by the death of 22-year-old Kurdish Iranian woman Mahsa Amini in police custody in September last, has reached four.

