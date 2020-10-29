PM Modi appeals countrymen to strengthen India in battle against corruption
India, US hold 3rd bilateral two plus two Ministerial Dialogue in New Delhi; sign landmark defence pact BECA
Covid-19: Govt extends guidelines for re-opening till November end
COVID-19 recovery rate in country improves to 90.62 pct
UK: 367 people die in past 24 hours from COVID-19
इंडियन आवाज़     29 Oct 2020 06:58:24      انڈین آواز

Former Gujarat CM Keshubhai Patel passes away

Published On: By

WEB DESK

Former Gujarat Chief Minister Keshubhai Patel passed away today. He was 92

Mr Patel was brought to the city’s Sterling Hospital in an unconscious state in the morning following a cardiac arrest.

“We tried to revive him but couldn’t…He was declared dead at 11:55 am. He didn’t die due to Corona,” said Dr Akshay Kiledar of Sterling Hospital. Mr Patel had earlier tested positive for COVID-19 but recovered later.

Keshubhai Savdasbhai Patel served as Chief Minister of Gujarat for a few months in 1995 and then from March 1998 to October of 2001, succeeded by Narendra Modi. In 2012, Mr Patel quit the BJP to form the Gujarat Parivartan Party, which later merged with the BJP.

The Prime Minister, Narendra Modi has expressed grief over the passing away of former Chief Minister of Gujarat, Keshubhai Patel.

In a series of tweets, the Prime Minister said. “Our beloved and respected Keshubhai has passed away…I am deeply pained and saddened. He was an outstanding leader who cared for every section of society. His life was devoted towards the progress of Gujarat and the empowerment of every Gujarati.

Keshubhai travelled across the length and breadth of Gujarat to strengthen the Jana Sangh and BJP. He resisted the Emergency tooth and nail. Issues of farmer welfare were closest to his heart. Be it as MLA, MP, Minister or CM, he ensured many farmer friendly measures were passed.

Keshubhai mentored and groomed many younger Karyakartas including me. Everyone loved his affable nature. His demise is an irreparable loss. We are all grieving today. My thoughts are with his family and well-wishers. Spoke to his son Bharat and expressed condolences. Om Shanti.”

