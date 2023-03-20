Former Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia’s judicial custody extended by 14 days in alleged excise policy scam

AMN

A Delhi court has extended Manish Sisodia’s judicial custody by 14 days, till the 3rd of next month, in the alleged excise policy scam. The court on the 6th of this month had remanded Sisodia to judicial custody till Monday.

Delhi’s former deputy chief minister, who resigned as a minister on Feb 28, two days after he was arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in connection with the excise policy case, was arrested by ED on the 9th of this month. He was sent to ED’s custody till March 17, which was later extended till March 22.