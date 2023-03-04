Former Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia to be produced before Rouse Avenue court

AMN

CBI will produce former Delhi’s Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia’s before the Rouse Avenue court, as his five day custody is scheduled to be over today. On 03rd March 2023, Manish Sisodia moved an application for regular bail before the court which is likely to hear on 4th March 2023. He moved the lower court after the SC refused to intervene in his case, pointing out that he had sufficient legal remedies.

Mr Sisodia was arrested last week by the CBI in an alleged liquor excise policy scam. On 27th of February, the court had granted the CBI five days’ of remand of Sisodia to question him, after the CBI argued in the court that he had failed to provide satisfactory answers.