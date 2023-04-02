Former cricketer Salim Durani passes away; PM condoles his demise

AMN / WEB DESK

Former Indian cricketer Salim Aziz Durani passed away in Jamnagar today. He was 88 and was suffering from old age ailments for some time.

The former Indian cricketer featured in 29 Test matches for team India and scored 1,202 runs with an average of 25.04. He was an all-rounder and had a unique ability to finish off the game either with the bat or with the ball. He was a part of India’s successful victory against England in 1961-62. Durani capped off an impressive display by picking up eight wickets against the English.

In a career that lasted for more than 10 years, Durani not only gave beautiful moments on the cricket field but also on the big screen. He made his debut in the Bollywood industry in ‘Ek Masoom’ which was released in 1969. He was also seen on the big screen alongside Parveen Babi in Charitra movie in 1973.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed deep grief over the demise of Indian Cricketer Salim Durani. In a tweet thread, the Prime Minister said that Salim Durani was a cricketing legend and an institution in himself. He made a key contribution to India’s rise in the world of cricket.

On and off the field, he was known for his style. The Prime Minister said, Cricketer Durani had a very old and strong association with Gujarat. He played for Saurashtra and Gujarat for a few years.

PM Modi said, he had the opportunity to interact with him and was deeply impressed by his multifaceted persona.