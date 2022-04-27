FreeCurrencyRates.com

Former Civil Servants Write to PM Modi, Ask him to End “Politics Of Hate”

WEB DESK

More than 100 ex-bureaucrats have written an open letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi with the hope that he would call for an end to “politics of hate” that they said was being “assiduously” practiced by state governments under BJP control.

The signatories said that the hate violence against the minorities, particularly Muslims, had increased too much and acquired a ‘frightening new dimension’ in states like Assam, Gujarat, Haryana, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand.

“The Prime Minister’s silence, in the face of enormous societal threat, is deafening,” said the signatories.

“”We appeal to your conscience, taking heart from your promise of ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas,’ the letter said.

“It is our fond hope that in this year of ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’, rising above partisan considerations, you will call for an end to the politics of hate that governments under your party’s control are so assiduously practicing,” the letter said.

Former national security advisor Shivshankar Menon, former Lieutenant Governor of Delhi Najeeb Jung, former foreign Secretary Sujatha Singh, former Home Secretary GK Pillai, former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh’s Principal Secretary TKA Nair, Anita Agnihotri, Salahuddin Ahmad, Meeran C Borwankar, M.G. Devasahayam, A.S. Dulat, K.P. Fabian, Tirlochan Singh, Hindal Tyabji, Jawed Usmani, Shiv Shankar Mukherjee, Amitabha Pande, and Maxwell Pereira are among 108 signatories.

The letter says that the violence against minorities, particularly Muslims, in the last few months had become more frightening in BJP-ruled states.

“What is alarming now is the subordination of the fundamental principles of our Constitution and of the rule of law to the forces of majoritarianism, in which the state appears to be fully complicit. The hate and malevolence directed against Muslims seem to have embedded itself deep in the recesses of the structures, institutions, and processes of governance in the States in which the BJP is in power,” the letter said.

