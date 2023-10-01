Former Bihar Minister Parveen Amanullah passes away

Social activist and Former Bihar Minister Parveen Amanullah passed away today in New Delhi. She was suffering from cancer for some time.

The family had moved from Patna to Delhi for treatment. She also went to America for treatment and recovered from there. Her health had deteriorated for two-three days. she passed away today at seven PM.

Amanullah was the daughter of former Kishanganj MP Syed Shahabuddin and the wife of senior Bihar cadre IAS officer Afzal Amanullah.

Before entering politics she was known for her activism, especially in regard to her use of the Right to Information Act, 2005 to bring out the apathy prevalent in government institutions.

Amanullah was elected as a member of the Bihar Legislative Assembly in 2010 from the Sahebpur Kamal constituency in Begusarai district as a candidate of the Janata Dal (United) after defeating Rashtriya Janata Dal’s Shreenarayan Yadav. She became the Social Welfare minister of Bihar in Nitish Kumar’s government and held the portfolio until February 2014 when she resigned from JD(U) citing “governance issues” and “lack of work satisfaction”. She joined Arvind Kejriwal’s Aam Aadmi Party two days later.