Former Bihar CM Satish Prasad Singh dies of COVID-19

Satish Prasad Singh had the distinction of being the chief minister of Bihar for just five days in 1968. He was 90 .

Satish Prasad Singh, who had been the chief minister of Bihar for five days in 1968, died of COVID 19 in a New Delhi hospital on Monday. His wife had passed away from COVID-19 in the same hospital five days ago.

For the uninitiated, Satish Prasad Singh had the distinction of being the chief minister of Bihar for just five days in 1968. He headed a coalition government of the then newly formed Shoshit Samaj Dal along with Congress. In his post, Singh had succeeded Mahamaya Prasad Sinha, the first non-Congress chief minister of the Samyukta Vidhayak Dal in 1967.

He was defeated when B.P. Mandal, of Mandal Commission fame, revolted and formed the Shoshit Dal.

Mandal became the chief minister of Bihar succeeding Singh, but he also remained in the post for merely 30 days, till the time the socialists revolted and the mid-term elections took place.

Satish Singh was first elected to the state assembly from Parbatta in Khagaria district in 1977 and during his very first term, he became the chief minister.