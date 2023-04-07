इंडियन आवाज़     07 Apr 2023 05:27:24      انڈین آواز
Former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Kiran Kumar Reddy joins BJP after leaving Congress

Former Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh Kiran Kumar Reddy joined the BJP today. Mr Reddy joined the Party in the presence of Union Minister Pralhad Joshi and other senior leaders at Party headquarters in New Delhi.

Welcoming Mr Reddy into the party, Mr Pralhad Joshi said, the joining of Mr Reddy will strengthen the fight against corruption in the state of Andhra Pradesh under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi. He said under the leadership of Mr Reddy there were some activities unfolding in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.
Speaking to the media after joining the party, Mr Reddy thanked BJP President JP Nadda and said he will be ready to work under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi. He added that his family’s association with Congress party was almost 60 years and he had never imagined that he would quit Congress.

Mr Reddy added that he is very motivated by the anti-corruption drive by Prime Minister Modi. He said, BJP government has a very clear vision for the country’s development.

Kiran Kumar had resigned from the Congress party in 2014 too, to protest against the then UPA government’s decision to bifurcate Andhra Pradesh and carve out Telangana. He formed his own party ‘Jai Samaikyandhra’ and even fielded candidates in some constituencies in the 2014 elections.

