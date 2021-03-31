Indian Army gifts one lakh doses of COVID -19 vaccines to Nepali Army
Foreign Trade Policy 2015-2020 extended for 6 months till September 2021

AMN / Delhi

The Union Commerce and Industry Ministry today announced extension of the Foreign Trade Policy (FTP) of Government of India. The present Policy which came into force on 1st April 2015, was for 5 years and was extended thereafter upto 31st March, 2021.

In view of the unprecedented situation arising out of the pandemic Novel COVID-19, which is persisting, the Government has decided to continue benefits under various export promotion schemes by extending existing Foreign Trade Policy by another six months i.e. up to 30th September, 2021 which will provide continuity in the policy regime. Similar extension is made in the related procedures, by extending validity of HandBook of Procedures.

Exemption from payment of IGST and Compensation Cess on the imports made under Advance/EPCG Authorisations and by EOUs etc. has also been extended up to 30.09.2021. Similarly, validity period of the Status Holder Certificates is also extended. This will enable the Status Holders to continue to avail the specified facilities/benefits.

A notification for extending the Foreign Trade Policy 2015-20 and a Public Notice for extending the validity of the existing Handbook of Procedures 2015-20 has been issued today.

