Foreign Secy Harsh Vardhan Shringla chairs UNSC meeting on situation in Middle East

Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla is now chairing United Nations Security Council (UNSC) meeting on the situation in the Middle East. India currently holds the rotating presidency of the United Nations Security Council for the month of August. Mr Shringla reached New York yesterday evening.

The Foreign Secretary will attend events relating to the wrap up session of India’s UNSC Presidency. After his engagements in New York, Mr Shringla will visit Washington DC for India-US bilateral consultations.

The UN Security Council is likely to adopt a resolution on Afghanistan later today. India is the President of the UN Security Council for the month of August. The discussion on the situation in Somalia and the Middle east is underway. If adopted, it would be the first resolution on Afghanistan at the UN Security Council this month.

Earlier this month, External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar presided over an emergency session at the UN Security Council in the wake of the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan.