Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra on two-day visit to Nepal

India’s Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra will be on an official two-day visit to Nepal beginning tomorrow Feb 13 at the invitation of the Foreign Secretary of Nepal, Mr. Bharat Raj Paudyal. This will be the first stand-alone visit of the Foreign Secretary to Nepal since he assumed the charge.

The visit is in keeping with the tradition of regular high-level exchanges between the two countries and the priority India attaches to its relations with Nepal under its ‘Neighbourhood First policy. During the visit, the two Foreign Secretaries will hold discussions on the entire range of multifaceted cooperation between India and Nepal.

India has historical and civilisational linkages with Nepal, and bilateral cooperation between the two countries has strengthened in recent years, with several major infrastructure and cross-border connectivity projects completed with India’s assistance.

The visit will be an opportunity to further advance bilateral ties between the two countries.

