Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla to pay 2-day visit to Moscow on 17th and 18th of Feb

Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla will pay a two-day visit to Moscow on 17th and 18th of February at the invitation of Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Igor Morgulov.
The Foreign Secretary will hold the next round of India-Russia Foreign Office Consultations with Deputy Foreign Minister Morgulov, during which the two sides will review the entire gamut of bilateral relations, including the forthcoming high-level exchanges.
During the visit, the Foreign Secretary will also meet Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov for an exchange of views on topical issues of regional and international importance. He will also deliver a speech on India-Russia relations at the prestigious Diplomatic Academy of the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
Despite the COVID-19 pandemic situation, India and Russia have sustained the momentum of the Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership between the two countries. This year’s first visit abroad by the Foreign Secretary to Moscow signifies the importance India attaches to its close and friendly relations with the Russian Federation.