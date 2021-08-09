India’s Olympic History scripted! Neeraj Chopra wins Gold in Athletics
Olympics: Wrestler Bajrang Punia fetches Bronze Medal for India
India condemns removal of Nishan Sahib from Gurdwara Thala Sahib in Afghanistan
FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     10 Aug 2021 01:07:02      انڈین آواز

Foreign Nationals Can Now Get Vaccinated in India

Leave a comment
Published On: By

Staff Reporter

India’s Ministry of Health has decided to allow foreign nationals residing in India to get vaccinated against COVID-19. The foreign candidates can get registered on CoWin portal using their passport to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

“They can use their passport as identity document for the purpose of registration on CoWIN portal. Once they are registered on this portal, they will get a slot for vaccination,” the health ministry said in a statement.

“A significant number of foreign nationals are living in India, especially in large metropolitan areas. In these areas, the potential of spread of Covid-19 is high due to higher population density. To counter any possibility of such occurrence, it is important to vaccinate all eligible persons,” the ministry added.

This initiative by the government aims to ensure the safety of foreign nationals residing in India but will also bring down the possibilities of further transfer of infection from unvaccinated persons. Thus ensuring overall safety from further transmission of the SARS-CoV-2 virus.

The National Covid-19 Vaccination Programme began in the county on January 16, 2021. The vaccination programme in its current phase covers everyone above the age of 18. As on August 9, more than 51 crore vaccine doses have been administered across the country.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

SPORTS

Indian Olympians get Rousing Welcome at Home

A Akhter / Sport Desk Indian Olympians and Medalists today got rousing welcome on returning home from Tokyo ...

PM Modi congratulates Indian Olympians

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has congratulated the Indian contingent for their stupendous performance at the T ...

Pinky Karmakar, Olympics torchbearer works as labour in Assam

WEB DESK While India is celebrating its victory at Tokyo Olympics, it's important to look back at the harsh ...

خبرنامہ

امیرجماعت اسلامی ہند کے ہاتھوں وژن 2026 کے’کوڈ-19 ہینڈ ہولڈنگ’ پروجیکٹ کا افتتاح

ہمیں پریشان حال لوگوں کے لیے رحمت بن کر ابھرنا ہے/ سید سعادت ا ...

غير ملکی سیاحوں کو یکم اگست سے سعودی عرب آنے کی اجازت

سعودی عرب کی حکومت نے اعلان کیا کہ ان تمام غير ملکی سیاحوں کو ...

اقلیتوں کی فلاح و بہبود کے لیے اسکیمیں

نئی دہلی: حکومت ملک کی مختلف اقلیتوں ، خاص طور پر معاشی ط ...

TECH AWAAZ

WhatsApp’s new privacy policy violates Indian IT rules: Govt tells Delhi HC

FILE PHOTO AMN Government of India told Delhi High Court that it views the new privacy policy of WhatsAp ...

Abu Dhabi Digital signs partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Enterprise

WEB DESK The Abu Dhabi Digital Authority (ADDA)has signed a partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Ente ...

Indian Army develops messaging application ‘Secure Application for Internet’

file phot AMN Indian Army has developed a simple messaging application named the Secure Application for ...

MARQUEE

Harrapan City in Gujarat ‘Dholavira’ inscribed on UNESCO World Heritage List

Harrapan City in Gujarat ‘Dholavira’ inscribed on UNESCO World Heritage List

NEWS DESK Harrapan City in Gujarat ‘Dholavira’ has been inscribed on UNESCO World Heritage List. This r ...

Kakatiya Rudreshwara Temple inscribed as UNESCO World Heritage Site

Kakatiya Rudreshwara Temple inscribed as UNESCO World Heritage Site

NEWS DESK The Kakatiya Rudreshwara (Ramappa) Temple, Telangana has been inscribed as a UNESCO World Heritag ...

@Powered By: Logicsart

The Indian Awaaz