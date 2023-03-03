Foreign Ministers of Quad countries reaffirm commitment to work for free & open Indo-Pacific

AMN / WEB DESK / New Delhi

The Foreign Ministers of Quad member countries have reaffirmed their commitment to supporting a free and open Indo-Pacific, which is inclusive and resilient.

In a joint statement, the leaders also reiterated their support to the principles of freedom, rule of law, sovereignty and territorial integrity, peaceful settlement of disputes and prosperity of the Indo-Pacific region. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar chaired the Quad Foreign Ministers meeting in New Delhi today.

The meeting was attended by US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Japan foreign minister Yoshimasa Hayashi and Australian foreign minister Penny Wong. The statement said, Quad, which will act as a force for regional and global good, will be guided by the priorities of the Indo-Pacific region through its positive and constructive agenda.

The leaders also reaffirmed their support to the region through practical cooperation on contemporary challenges such as health security, climate change, clean energy transition, critical and emerging technologies, infrastructure, connectivity, maritime security and counter-terrorism.

Over the Ukraine-Russia conflict, the statement said, there is need for a comprehensive, just and lasting peace in Ukraine in accordance with international law, including the UN Charter. The leaders also emphasised that the rules-based international order must respect sovereignty, territorial integrity, transparency and peaceful resolution of disputes.

The Quad Foreign Minister also condemned the launch of yet another intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) on February 16, 2023 and said it is in violation of UN Security Council resolutions (UNSCRS). The leaders said Quad countries are committed to the complete denuclearisation of the Korean Peninsula and urge North Korea to comply with its obligations under UNSCRS.

The Foreign Ministers also raised concerns over the use of emerging and evolving technologies such as unmanned aerial systems in the terrorsim activities.

The leaders unequivocally condemned terrorism and violent extremism in all its forms and manifestations. They denounced the use of terrorist proxies and emphasised the importance of denying any logistical, financial or military support to terrorist organizations. During the meeting Foreign Minister condemned the terrorist attacks in Mumbai and Pathankot.

Over the Myanmar situation, they strongly emphasised the importance of maintaining peace, stability and prosperity and expressed deep concern at the deteriorating situation in Myanmar. The leader said there is need for complete cessation of violence and the release of all those arbitrarily detained in Myanmar.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has said that Quad Foreign Ministers agreed on a counter-terrorism working group and the issue of terrorists should not be politicised. Speaking at the Quad Foreign Minister Meeting in New Delhi, he said Quad is working successfully because its origins lie in common good and it reflects innate virtue.

Dr Jaishankar also informed that all the four nations supported the reform of the United Nations. External Affair Minister also said, the three big issues that the world and the Quad need to address are more reliable and resilient supply chains, digital transparency and connectivity. Dr Jaishankar added that he expect these to be a greater part of Quad’s agenda.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who was part of the meeting, said for Quad the future is Indo-Pacific and the group is rightly focused on what is happening in Ukraine.

He said that Quad are now engaged in working together to help countries to deal with humanitarian situations in natural disasters. Mr Blinken added that Quad is working on things that are really critical and this is not a military group.

Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi also reiterated that Quad is not a military grouping. He said that Quad does not try to exclude anybody, including China. Mr Hayashi added that as long as China abides by international norms and laws, then this is not a conflicting issue between China and Quad.