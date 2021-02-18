Foreign Ministers of India, Australia, Japan and US to discuss inclusive Indo-Pacific region

WEB DESK
The 3rd India-Australia-Japan-USA Ministerial Meeting will be held today with participation of the respective Foreign Ministers.
The meeting will provide an opportunity to continue the useful exchange of views from their last meeting in Tokyo in October last year.
The Ministers will exchange views on regional and global issues especially practical areas of cooperation towards maintaining a free, open and inclusive Indo-Pacific region. They will also discuss ongoing efforts to combat the COVID-19 pandemic, addressing global climate change and other issues of mutual interest.