19 Sep 2022

Foreign investors pump over Rs 12,900 crore in Indian capital markets in September

Published On:

WEB DESK

Foreign investors pumped more than 12,900 crore rupees in the Indian capital markets in September, so far. According to the depositories data, Foreign Portfolio investors (FPIs) invested 12,084 crore rupees in the equities market and 1,777 crore rupees in the debt market.

FPIs invested 268 crore rupees in the Hybrid market while pulling 1,225 crore rupees from the Voluntary Retention Route of the debt market taking the total net inflow in the Indian capital markets to 12,904 crore rupees in September.

Prior to this, FPIs had pumped 56,521 crore rupees in August and 1971 crore rupees in July.

