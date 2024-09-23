Foreign investors invests about ₹34,000 cr in Indian equity markets

Foreign investors pumped nearly 34,000 crore rupees into the Indian equities markets so far in September this year. As per the depositories data, foreign portfolio investors, or FPIs, invested 33,691 crore rupees into equity markets but pulled out 245 crore rupees from the debt markets, taking the total net investment into the Indian capital markets to 33,446 crore rupees this month.

This comes after three consecutive months of net inflows into the Indian markets. So far this year, foreign investors have made a net investment of over 1.8 lakh crore rupees into the Indian capital markets. In 2024, so far, FPIs have invested 76,572 crore rupees in equities and 108,662 crore rupees in debt.