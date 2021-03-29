Foreign dignitaries extend warm greetings to people on the occasion of Holi

FILE PHOTO

AMN/ WEB DESK

Foreign dignitaries have extended their warm greetings to the people on the occasion of Holi. US Vice President Kamala Harris wished people a colourful Holi. She said that Holi is a festival full of joy and positivity. She said that the festival is about setting aside our differences and coming together, a message that has been embodied by communities across the world during these tough times.

US secretary of state Antony Blinken also wished people on the occasion. He said that as people of many faiths around the world gather to celebrate Holi, one should remember that what unites us is far greater than our differences. He said that it’s up to us to do our parts, whether big or small, to shape a better future together.

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison extended greetings to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the occasion of Holi. Taking to Twitter, he extended his greetings to the Hindu Australian community, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and all the people on the occasion.