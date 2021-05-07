Foreign aid being processed on priority basis to various parts of the country: Centre

AMN

Giving the details about the foreign aid, Additional Secretary in the Health Ministry, Arti Ahuja said, officials of different Ministries and group of experts review the aid received from various countries on a daily basis. She asserted that received items are being processed on the priority basis to the various parts of the country. She added that over 11 thousand items have already been dispatched across the country.

Additional Secretary Dammu Ravi appreciated the efforts of foreign countries for providing the necessary support in this crisis situation. Terming the Covid-19 a global crisis, he stressed on the need for collective action and strategies. He assured that no consignment is pending at the airports.