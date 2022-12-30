FOOTBALL LEGEND PELE IS NO MORE

Brazilian football legend Pele, The greatest player ever has died at the age of 82

(More to follow)

The former Santos FC star, widely regarded as one of the greatest footballers of all time, had been at the Albert Einstein Israelite Hospital in Sao Paulo since 29 November.

His daughter Kely Nascimento paid tribute to her father on Instagram: “We are thanks to you. We love you infinitely. Rest in peace.”

Widely regarded as one of the football’s greatest players, Pele spent nearly two decades mesmerising fans and dazzling opponents as the game’s most prolific scorer with Brazilian club Santos & The Brazil National Team.